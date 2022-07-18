What is Your Legacy? On this Dana Being Dana, host Dana Michelle is joined by a panel of experts who offer valuable insight on all the things you leave for your children and your children’s children. Dana and her guests discuss what they hope to pass on to future generations and provide advice for others looking to shape their own legacy.

Guests on the Show

About Dana

Dana Michelle is a Naperville resident who is passionate about life and living intentionally. Originally from the northern suburbs of Chicago, Dana is a graduate of Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia and the University of Chicago Law School. A practicing commercial attorney and mother, Dana divorced in 2015, unleashing a new lease on life. She created, “Dana Being Dana” and brought her unique brand to live first as a live weekly radio show in 2017 on intellectualradio.com. Then in 2019, Dana brought her show to larger television audiences on Naperville Community Television.

She is the co-founder and Director of The Homecoming Challenge, a go-back, give-back campaign originating in 2017 that challenges college alumni to surprise the current freshmen in their old dorm room with words of encouragement and a little love ($20 suggested) whenever alums return to campus.