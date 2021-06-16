What do men want? Men remain a mystery to many women and the opposite is also true. On this Dana being Dana, the focus is exclusively on men. Dana has an open forum to ask her five-man panel the most pressing questions and provide invaluable insight into the male psyche.
Guests on the Show
- Mark A. Bradford
- Eugene Muhammad
- Elliott Segarra
- Ashfaq Hussain Syed
- Wilbur You
Unique Challenges Facing Men Today?
Dana asked the group of men, “What are some of the challenges of men as providers and protectors in a time of pandemic and social/political unrest?”
Eugene responded by saying, “Given the current climate, especially for African American males, myself being an African American male, having male children, sons, who I know have to go out into the world and face a world that is not necessarily welcoming to them. It does weigh on me heavily. Knowing that there are dynamics in our society today makes my expected role as protector called into question a bit because I cannot be a direct protector of my children as they are facing certain dynamics in our society.”
Men’s Health
Dana inquired, “Do you think men prioritize their own health as they should?” Ashfaq replied that in his experience, “They have never focused on health as their top priority, they have focused on their job and family.” Elliott offered his advice to other men by saying, “You have to take care of yourself first so you can take care of others.” “It’s like that oxygen mask on the airplane,” agreed Dana.
Advice for Younger Self
The group discussed the advice they would give to their younger selves. “The biggest thing that I’ve learned so far is really appreciated the people that you meet and how they help you and what you’ve learned from them and building those relationships,” said Wilbur.
Mark went on to say, “The real hard times will go, the real highs they can also go, but don’t worry so much. Because I know as a younger man I used to worry a lot and I still struggle with that, but you just have to let things go and enjoy the moment.”
About Dana
Dana Davenport is a Naperville resident who is passionate about life. Originally from the northern suburbs of Chicago, she is now a Naperville resident and a graduate of Spelman College and the University of Chicago Law School. An attorney and mother, Dana divorced in 2015, unleashing a new lease on life. She has a live radio show on intellectualradio.com on Wednesdays at 9 pm and is excited to bring that show to television audiences on Naperville Community Television each month.
Previously, Dana has appeared on “He Said She Said” with Wanda Bee, “The Drive at 5” with Roman, and “Jaw Jackin” with Bob and T.C., and she was a relationship advisor on the “Gift of Gab Show” with Gabby Smith.