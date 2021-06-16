What do men want? Men remain a mystery to many women and the opposite is also true. On this Dana being Dana, the focus is exclusively on men. Dana has an open forum to ask her five-man panel the most pressing questions and provide invaluable insight into the male psyche.

Guests on the Show

Mark A. Bradford

Eugene Muhammad

Elliott Segarra

Ashfaq Hussain Syed

Wilbur You

Unique Challenges Facing Men Today?

Dana asked the group of men, “What are some of the challenges of men as providers and protectors in a time of pandemic and social/political unrest?”

Eugene responded by saying, “Given the current climate, especially for African American males, myself being an African American male, having male children, sons, who I know have to go out into the world and face a world that is not necessarily welcoming to them. It does weigh on me heavily. Knowing that there are dynamics in our society today makes my expected role as protector called into question a bit because I cannot be a direct protector of my children as they are facing certain dynamics in our society.”

Men’s Health

Dana inquired, “Do you think men prioritize their own health as they should?” Ashfaq replied that in his experience, “They have never focused on health as their top priority, they have focused on their job and family.” Elliott offered his advice to other men by saying, “You have to take care of yourself first so you can take care of others.” “It’s like that oxygen mask on the airplane,” agreed Dana.

Advice for Younger Self

The group discussed the advice they would give to their younger selves. “The biggest thing that I’ve learned so far is really appreciated the people that you meet and how they help you and what you’ve learned from them and building those relationships,” said Wilbur.

Mark went on to say, “The real hard times will go, the real highs they can also go, but don’t worry so much. Because I know as a younger man I used to worry a lot and I still struggle with that, but you just have to let things go and enjoy the moment.”

About Dana