Music connects us all and there’s nothing that brings us together quite like it does. It is transformative. A song can lift your spirits or take you back in time. Good music is good music. That’s why music is such a great connector. On this special Dana being Dana, we are introduced to guests who are all tied to music in various ways. They will talk about their initial connection with music, their favorite performances, and where their inspiration comes from.

Viewers will be delighted with the live in-studio performances. Including, the Aaron Williams Band performing their original songs “Fighting For It” and “Love Finds a Way.” Then, Dante 5 closes out the show by playing “Show The World” and “I’m Feeling You.” The music will inspire you and have you on your feet dancing.

About Dana

Dana Davenport is a Naperville resident who is passionate about life. Originally from the northern suburbs of Chicago, she is now a Naperville resident and a graduate of Spelman College and the University of Chicago Law School. An attorney and mother, Dana divorced in 2015, unleashing a new lease on life. She has a live radio show on intellectualradio.com on Wednesdays at 9 pm and is excited to bring that show to television audiences on Naperville Community Television each month.

Previously, Dana has appeared on “He Said She Said” with Wanda Bee, “The Drive at 5” with Roman, and “Jaw Jackin” with Bob and T.C., and she was a relationship advisor on the “Gift of Gab Show” with Gabby Smith.