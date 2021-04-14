Mothers & Daughters

Mothers and daughters share a very special and unique bond. On this Dana Being Dana, host Dana Davenport has the pleasure of chatting with two groups of local mothers and daughters to discuss the ultimate human connection, motherhood. As we prepare to celebrate mothers everywhere on Mothers Day, Dana digs deeper into the mother and daughter connection including her own personal relationships as she welcomes her mom, sister, and daughter to the conversation.

During the discussion, Dana asked Carol Reinerio, the matriarch in the Reinerio family, “what were some of your hopes and dreams for your girls as you were raising them in a time so different from now?

Carol replied, “most of all I wished for them that they would have more time with their families because of more modern conveniences today. I mean not that they were raised in 1800’s or anything but when I was a mother of three daughters it just seemed like my days were filled with housework and shopping and cooking and not enough time with my girls.”

The groups also discussed how they saw their mothers as women, Manjeet Hansra the woman at the helm of the Hansra family said “I think they see me as a role model, especially because I’m a very spiritual person. So when we talk about certain things, that comes through and my love for them, for the grandchildren, families, and the dedication for the family.”

Dana wraps up the conversation on mothers and daughters joined by her own mother, sister, and daughter. She had these closing words for her mother “I feel blessed to have such a great mom who’s accomplished so many things in her life. Both as a dentist, as a caregiver, and just as a good person.”

Guest Include:

Carol Reinerio

Cindy Reinerio Joers

Mary Reinerio Raddatz, Co-Founder, What to Wear Collective

Jill Reinerio Wittwer, Co-Founder, What to Wear Collective

Manjeet Hansra

Preet Michelson

Dr. Nikki Hansra-Godfrey

Rani Dabs

Dr. Gwendolyn H. Brown

Candace Zeller

Lena Davenport

About Dana

Dana Davenport is a Naperville resident who is passionate about life. Originally from the northern suburbs of Chicago, she is now a Naperville resident and a graduate of Spelman College and the University of Chicago Law School. An attorney and mother, Dana divorced in 2015, unleashing a new lease on life. She has a live radio show on intellectualradio.com on Wednesdays at 9pm and is excited to bring that show to television audiences on Naperville Community Television each month.

Previously, Dana has appeared on “He Said She Said” with Wanda Bee, “The Drive at 5” with Roman, and “Jaw Jackin” with Bob and T.C., and she was a relationship advisor on the “Gift of Gab Show” with Gabby Smith.