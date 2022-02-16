This special Dana Being Dana explores Love in the Time of COVID. Our culture is obsessed with love, from movies to love songs, there is such a focus on finding great love. Yet for many, successfully doing this remains elusive time and time again. Joining Dana on this episode are three couples who are winning at the love game. Elliot and Dawn Hershik have been married 32 years, Lynn and Ingrid Woolfork have been married for 4 years and Ryan Evans and Jordan Teige will be married in September of 2022. The group discusses how you know when it is the real thing, love languages, and how to make love last.

About Dana Dana Davenport is a Naperville resident who is passionate about life. Originally from the northern suburbs of Chicago, she is now a Naperville resident and a graduate of Spelman College and the University of Chicago Law School. An attorney and mother, Dana divorced in 2015, unleashing a new lease on life. She has a live radio show on intellectualradio.com on Wednesdays at 9 pm and is excited to bring that show to television audiences on Naperville Community Television each month. Previously, Dana has appeared on “He Said She Said” with Wanda Bee, “The Drive at 5” with Roman, and “Jaw Jackin” with Bob and T.C., and she was a relationship advisor on the “Gift of Gab Show” with Gabby Smith.