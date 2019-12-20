Love and Marriage

Posted on December 19, 2019

Inspired by the classic romantic comedy “When Harry Met Sally,” which premiered in theaters 30 years ago, this episode is all about love and marriage.  Three married guest couples reflect back on falling in love, dating, and making love and marriage last in their own relationships.  These couples include:  Naperville City councilman Benny White and his wife, Kim White, executive director of the Career & Networking Center, married 23 years; Erik and Amy Sachs; Desir and Kellie Martial, married 5 years.

Together they share first date mishaps:  “Our first date, he was late,” said Kellie Martial about her now husband.  “My friend made me late,” said Desir Martial.  “I was so upset.  I thought she was going to kill me.”

They also debate the age-old question can men and women just be friends or does the sex part get in the way?  “One of Eric’s best friends was also one of my best friends,” said Amy Sachs.  “When we started dating, this friend and I were on the phone and we were like, ‘Maybe we shouldn’t be on the phone any more together.'”

About Dana

Dana Davenport is a Naperville resident who is passionate about life.  Originally from the northern suburbs of Chicago, she is now a Naperville resident and a graduate of Spelman College and the University of Chicago Law School.  An attorney and mother, Dana divorced in 2015, unleashing a new lease on life.  She has a live radio show on intellectualradio.com on Wednesdays at 9pm and is excited to bring that show to television audiences on Naperville Community Television each month.

Previously, Dana has appeared on “He Said She Said” with Wanda Bee, “The Drive at 5” with Roman, and “Jaw Jackin” with Bob and T.C., and she was a relationship advisor on the “Gift of Gab Show” with Gabby Smith.

 

