Anniversary Episode: Living Intentionally

Anniversary Episode

This episode marks the one year anniversary of the show’s launch and very appropriately focuses on something Dana opens every episode with, living intentionally. Dana’s guests include her cousin Leah Thigpen, and several close friends and supporters: Amanda Abrahamson, pastor Otis Moss III, Rae Mattson of Rae Design Company, Sofia Husnain, and Tranje Brewer.

In May, 2019, NCTV17 launched its first episode of “Dana Being Dana,” featuring host, Dana Michelle, a Naperville resident, mother, attorney, and podcast host, along with several guests to discuss divorce. Since then, each episode focuses on a different topic, running the gamete from love and marriage to anxiety and depression to adoption.

Living a Life With Purpose

Living intentionally might mean something a little different to everyone but Dana and her guests agree that for them, it means being purposefully and making the most of out life.

“It’s a battle of the mind. You have to fight yourself, face the mirror and make a decision, how are you going to live that day?” said Moss. “There’s 24 hours that you have. You’re not promised tomorrow but you are promised right now.”

“I think it’s really important to wake up everyday and just do the very best that I can do,” said Mattson.

Sometimes living intentionally isn’t always easy, especially when tackling a tough situation or needing to make a major change for the better.

“There’s that truth that comes out that says, ‘You know what? I have really neglected myself in these particular areas and this is what I now need to do going forward forward,” said Brewer.

About Dana

Dana Michelle is a Naperville resident who is passionate about life. Originally from the northern suburbs of Chicago, she is now a Naperville resident and a graduate of Spelman College and the University of Chicago Law School. An attorney and mother, Dana divorced in 2015, unleashing a new lease on life. She has a live radio show on intellectualradio.com on Wednesdays at 9pm and is excited to bring that show to television audiences on Naperville Community Television each month.

Previously, Dana has appeared on “He Said She Said” with Wanda Bee, “The Drive at 5” with Roman, and “Jaw Jackin” with Bob and T.C., and she was a relationship advisor on the “Gift of Gab Show” with Gabby Smith.