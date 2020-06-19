Laughter During Difficult Times

Laughter’s the Best Medicine

“While 2020 has brought on a world pandemic and a national outcry for justice, sometimes we have to laugh to keep from crying,” host Dana Michelle says during the opening of the show. On this episode, she welcomes two friends and comedians, Ron Baker, Jr. and Marz Timms, to discuss the importance of laughter, jokes, and comedy and how it all can bring people together, even in hard times.

“Comedians are always funny. I don’t care what the situation is, we can always find humor and funny,” says Baker. “Now it’s not going to be funny to everybody. I don’t care if it’s death or destruction, part of our coping mechanism is humor.”

“We immediately look for the joke because you want to get your joke out there before everybody else does,” says Timms. “I was doing jokes about face masks over in Thailand before everybody here started wearing face masks. I was like, ‘Man, when I get back to the states, I’m going to throw a Nike logo on face masks. Everybody’s going to be wearing them.”

About Dana

Dana Michelle is a Naperville resident who is passionate about life. Originally from the northern suburbs of Chicago, she is now a Naperville resident and a graduate of Spelman College and the University of Chicago Law School. An attorney and mother, Dana divorced in 2015, unleashing a new lease on life. She has a live radio show on intellectualradio.com on Wednesdays at 9pm and is excited to bring that show to television audiences on Naperville Community Television each month.

Previously, Dana has appeared on “He Said She Said” with Wanda Bee, “The Drive at 5” with Roman, and “Jaw Jackin” with Bob and T.C., and she was a relationship advisor on the “Gift of Gab Show” with Gabby Smith.