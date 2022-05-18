How Are Teens Really Doing? On this Dana Being Dana, Dana Michelle is joined by local experts and a panel of teens, to explore that important question. The pandemic impacted kids in a very unique way. In addition to navigating the loss of in-school learning and social activities, children found themselves at the mercy of their home situations.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (or CDC), from 2009 to 2021, the number of American high-school students who said they feel “persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness” rose from 26 to 44 percent. The highest level of teenage sadness ever recorded. More than one in four girls reported that they had seriously contemplated attempting suicide during the pandemic, which was twice the rate of boys. Nearly half of LGBTQ teens said they had considered suicide during the pandemic, compared with 14 percent of their heterosexual peers. Sadness among white teens seems to be rising faster than among other groups.