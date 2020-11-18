Nothing brings people together like grief, whether that’s over a diagnosis of a serious illness, the loss of a job or the loss of a loved on. As human beings we all share in that experience throughout our lives. But now in the midst of a pandemic, we are forced to grieve differently than we are used to, often without the close comfort of our support systems.

“2020 was a tough year as well all at a minimum have been grieving life the way that it used to be,” said host Dana Davenport. “The holidays this year will be especially though as we grapple with our first season of loss and change that all of 2020 has brought us.”

Guests on this show discuss their own experience with grief after losing loved ones to cancer, as well as expertise on managing grief, how grief is related to but different than sadness and anxiety, and the importance of having or building a support system to help through the grieving process.

Guests on the Show

Susan Harvey – Clinical Therapist, Grow Wellness Group

Adam Ratner – Clinical Therapist & Owner, Grow Wellness Group

Wendy Hayum-Gross – Clinical Therapist & Owner, Grow Wellness Group

Kymberlee Kaye Raya – Owner, Fly Girl Dance and Fitness

About Dana

Dana Davenport is a Naperville resident who is passionate about life. Originally from the northern suburbs of Chicago, she is now a Naperville resident and a graduate of Spelman College and the University of Chicago Law School. An attorney and mother, Dana divorced in 2015, unleashing a new lease on life. She has a live radio show on intellectualradio.com on Wednesdays at 9pm and is excited to bring that show to television audiences on Naperville Community Television each month.

Previously, Dana has appeared on “He Said She Said” with Wanda Bee, “The Drive at 5” with Roman, and “Jaw Jackin” with Bob and T.C., and she was a relationship advisor on the “Gift of Gab Show” with Gabby Smith.