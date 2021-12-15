How can you have a gratitude attitude in times of uncertainty and loss? On this Dana Being Dana, Dana is joined by Napervillians who really contribute to their community. The group explores the connection between giving and gratitude and how to show up and spread love.
Guests on the Show
- Karyn M. Charvat, Rotary After Dark, NJWC, & Naperville Elderly Homes Board Member
- Rachna Prasad, Founder, and Co-Producer at The People Tree
- “Mortgage Matt” Doyle, Business owner, Non-Profit Supporter, & Santa Claus for Naperville
- Mark Wright, Commissioner of the Board of Police and Fire, Naperville Development Partnership Board
- Katie Minott, Giftmart D203 and D204
- John Koranda, Rob Koranda Scholarship Foundation Trustee, Naperville Responds For Veterans Board, Naperville Heritage Society Immediate Past Chair, Naper Settlement Museum Board, Loaves & Fishes Community Advisory Council, District 203 Finance Advisory, City of Naperville Liquor Commissioner, Naperville Development Partnership Marketing Committee
About Dana
Dana Davenport is a Naperville resident who is passionate about life. Originally from the northern suburbs of Chicago, she is now a Naperville resident and a graduate of Spelman College and the University of Chicago Law School. An attorney and mother, Dana divorced in 2015, unleashing a new lease on life. She has a live radio show on intellectualradio.com on Wednesdays at 9 pm and is excited to bring that show to television audiences on Naperville Community Television each month.
Previously, Dana has appeared on “He Said She Said” with Wanda Bee, “The Drive at 5” with Roman, and “Jaw Jackin” with Bob and T.C., and she was a relationship advisor on the “Gift of Gab Show” with Gabby Smith.