Exploring Diversity and Inclusion

How do you talk about diversity and inclusion? If you are Dana Being Dana, you invite six friends from different races, religions, and genders to ask them the difficult questions we all think about. Joining Dana on set is Susanna Wells, Rashna Prasad, Jennifer Freeman, Jason Morales, Steve Wilson, and Ernest Tuckett.

Dana asks if there is prejudice or bias within you own race? “Prejudice and bias shows up in skin tone,” Ernest Tuckett, an African American, explains. “Light is better, dark is worst.”

What frustrates you about your own race? Jennifer Friedman, a Jewish woman, responds, “Harvey Weinstein. People who give Jews a bad name. Very, very difficult.” Rachna Prasad, an Indian woman, jumps in and says, “that’s one of the really hard things–when you have one bad apple you feels like it colors the whole race…”

Dana follows up that conversation up with two experts on the subject of diversity and inclusion. Genhi Givings Bailey, Chief Diversity Officer from Perkins Coie; and Kori Carew, Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer from Seyfarth Shaw and Founder/Speaker. Bridge 68 LLC

“Color Blind” versus “Color Brave”

One of the key questions discussed was the concept of “Color Blind” versus “Color Brave.” Carew explains, “I love the concept of being Color Brave as opposed to Color Blind…We have been taught not to see race, to not see color. Actually, its impossible not see color and not to see race right. We have come up with this idea of that in order to not be perceived as racist, or in order to not be perceived as prejudiced, we will say we do not see color. And what we are learning is that actually suppresses our curiosity and it suppresses our opportunities to actually do the work to see the differences we have, to value those differences and connect around our commonalities. And so the more modern thinking now is actually to be color brave.”

Gehnhi Givings Bailey adds it takes courage to be color brave. “You will make mistakes on how you handle race intersections. Have some humility and apologize…mistakes are where the growth comes from…cultivate curiosity to learn.”

About Dana

Dana Davenport is a Naperville resident who is passionate about life. Originally from the northern suburbs of Chicago, she is now a Naperville resident and a graduate of Spelman College and the University of Chicago Law School. An attorney and mother, Dana divorced in 2015, unleashing a new lease on life. She has a live radio show on intellectualradio.com on Wednesdays at 9pm and is excited to bring that show to television audiences on Naperville Community Television each month.

Previously, Dana has appeared on “He Said She Said” with Wanda Bee, “The Drive at 5” with Roman, and “Jaw Jackin” with Bob and T.C., and she was a relationship advisor on the “Gift of Gab Show” with Gabby Smith.