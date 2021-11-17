How can you end the co-parenting war? When it comes to parenting, you really never know what kind of parent you are until you become one. When done right, parenting is one of the most selfless things you can do in your life. Yet, when it comes to divorce or a breakup involving children, parents often struggle with keeping the best interests of their children at the forefront of their interactions. Pride, ego, revenge, anger, disappointment, and the sheer desire to control an ex often cloud rational judgment and otherwise great parents are reduced to selfishly treating their children as pawns. Co-parenting well is a skill developed over time.

On this episode, Dana is joined by a former couple and parents of 16-year old twins who seemingly have mastered co-parenting. She also welcomes the founder of The CoParenting Collective, who has created a wonderful community focused on co-parenting well. They will offer real-life experience and explore how to best move on in a peaceful and healthy way. Because when exes are able to co-parent effectively, everyone wins.

Guests on the Show

Marlo Gaal

Mike Gaal

Rosalie Farnsworth, Founder and Counsel-TheCoparentingCollective.com

About Dana