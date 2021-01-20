There are few things that put a strain on all relationships like a global pandemic. Many relationships, romantic or otherwise, are in crisis but it is possible to save them by “doing the relationship work.” But what does that mean exactly? Dana and guests explore the effort and tools that it takes to both maintain a relationship and start anew if it can’t be saved in this time of COVID-19.

Guests on the Show

“There are many relationship that I’m seeing out there where they don’t have the skills to work on relationships and then all of a sudden COVID hits and it’s just one thing after another,” said Guthrie.

Anthony added that for many couples, therapy can help them communicate when tackling problems that COVID has brought to the forefront. “If it’s an otherwise healthy relationship, that stuff will be worked out through communication,” she said.

The pandemic has removed many ways people have relieved stress – nights out with friends and sporting events for example – leaving us more time to pause and reflect. “When all of that is stripped away, people are really aware of the actual state of their relationship,” said Metcalf. “Can we adjust to that or fix this so that we are functioning on a better level?”

About Dana

Dana Davenport is a Naperville resident who is passionate about life. Originally from the northern suburbs of Chicago, she is now a Naperville resident and a graduate of Spelman College and the University of Chicago Law School. An attorney and mother, Dana divorced in 2015, unleashing a new lease on life. She has a live radio show on intellectualradio.com on Wednesdays at 9pm and is excited to bring that show to television audiences on Naperville Community Television each month.

Previously, Dana has appeared on “He Said She Said” with Wanda Bee, “The Drive at 5” with Roman, and “Jaw Jackin” with Bob and T.C., and she was a relationship advisor on the “Gift of Gab Show” with Gabby Smith.