Dana & Moms Crossover

In a live Dana & Moms Crossover event, the hosts of Dana Being Dana and The Moms Network talk about how they are keeping some semblance of order balancing kids, e-learning and work during COVID-19. The conversation uses Zoom to bring Dana and the moms together while practicing safe social distancing. A good use of modern-day technology!

About The Moms Network

Dr. Cathy Subber is a Naperville mom, chiropractor, and founder of The Branch – an online community of over 40,000 local moms from Naperville and five surrounding suburbs! Together with five other local moms representing different phases of the motherhood journey – Saritha Arellano, Grace Boland, Lindsay Chan, Erica Lopez,and Patti Minglin the bring the conversations happening online to the small screen.

With pragmatic advice, and a healthy dose of humor, these six dynamic moms – together with local experts on a variety of topics – explore the many challenges and blessings of being a mother and a woman. When you tune in, you’ll want to join the conversation!

About Dana Being Dana

Hosted by Dana Michelle, a Naperville mom, lawyer, and radio talk-show host, Dana Being Dana is about human connection, and encouraging, connecting, and inspiring others to live their very best lives. The show covers topics that matter to real people, and focuses on the core of what makes us human: friendships, family, relationships, music, mental health, and raising children.

The show’s monthly messages challenge viewers to consistently show-up in their daily lives, support their circles, and celebrate differences.

How to watch?

Both shows can be watched via simulcast and on-demand video at NCTV17.com or you can listen to the Podcast on iTunes, Google Play Store, Sound Cloud and Stitcher.