COVID-19: For Better, Worse or Divorce

A global pandemic, social injustice and civil unrest, souring unemployment rates and the most important election year of our time has put unprecedented strain on domestic relationships. Even the most parallel of relationships have become more difficult as couples have had to shelter in place together. As a result, divorce rates are on the rise this year.

The Guests

Joining host Dana Michelle for this episode are a number of guests impacted by divorce. Lindsay Stella is an attorney and partner with Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick, & Miraebella, LLC who specializes in divorce cases. Meanwhile, friends Laticia Caesar-Thompson, Georgina Jackson, and Dr. Shon Kyle Gary have all been divorced and discuss the ups and downs that come with it.

About Dana

Dana Michelle is a Naperville resident who is passionate about life. Originally from the northern suburbs of Chicago, she is now a Naperville resident and a graduate of Spelman College and the University of Chicago Law School. An attorney and mother, Dana divorced in 2015, unleashing a new lease on life. She has a live radio show on intellectualradio.com on Wednesdays at 9pm and is excited to bring that show to television audiences on Naperville Community Television each month.

Previously, Dana has appeared on “He Said She Said” with Wanda Bee, “The Drive at 5” with Roman, and “Jaw Jackin” with Bob and T.C., and she was a relationship advisor on the “Gift of Gab Show” with Gabby Smith.