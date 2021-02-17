The Black Lives Matter movement and the intolerance for racism was brought to the forefront following the killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day, 2020. That day, the world watched in shock as Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck until he died. People globally protested and companies voiced their commitment to see effective change in areas of racial and social injustice. Several of Dana’s friends who are active in doing such things join the show virtually to discuss what made the death of George Floyd different from the other incidents of deadly police brutality against black Americans.

Guests on the Show

Rev. David Swanson….Pastor, New Community Covenant Church

Pastor Chris Harris, Sr…CEO, Bright Star Community Outreach

Rev. Dr. Valerie Toney Parker…Young Adult and Social Justice Pastor, Arnett Chapel AME Church – Chicago

Trey Davenport…Dana’s Son

Lena Davenport…Dana’s Daughter

“For the first time we saw white people who would normally stay quiet make a lot of noise and be vocal and be present,” said Harris. “For the first time, I saw people who had courage speak to truth to power and say that the system is racism and that was exciting. The death of one man literally shook the world.”

“I’m seeing the boldness of young people come forward in a way I haven’t seen before and to me that is reassuring,” said Parker.

Black Lives Matter in the Corporate World

The group discussed in what ways diversity efforts have been cheap and what steps we need to take towards true solidarity, starting in large part with corporate America. “It’s no longer appropriate in this country to only have white faces in your advertisements or at your board room tables,” said Swanson. “This is what I would call cheap diversity, having diversity for the sake of advancing your own reputation rather than actually making a material difference in individual and community’s lives.”

“When you say ‘Black lives matter,’ black corporations matter. Black talent matters. Black leadership matters,” added Harris. “You want to impress me? Don’t just have another lunch and learn. Don’t just give [black people] a job. Make them leaders in your organization.”

