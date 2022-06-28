Rookies AA Championship Ends with Undefeated Season

It’s the Rookies AA Championship at Nike Park on Naperville Little League Baseball Championship day on NCTV17. Remember to order a personal copy of the game by visiting the NCTV17 online store and purchasing an MP4 download!

It’s the Rookies AA Naperville Little League Championship between Growth Corp and the Next Whiskey Bar Eagles. Growth Corp hitters getting some swings in pregame while teammate Trevor Weaver tests out his arm. Campbell Marguilles getting ready at the plate while this NWB team of Elmwood Elementary students is feeling confident coming into the game with an undefeated record. Growth Corp looking to complete another one of their infamous ice cream challenges during the championship. Former Major League Baseball player and Chicago White Sox Youth Baseball Director, Michael Huff threw out the first pitch and posed for photos before the game.

1st Inning

Top of the first, Luca Kobe at the plate for Growth Corp. He chops one to third that dies in the wet grass from the rain. No chance for Deacon Artis to make a play as Trevor Weaver heads to second on the infield single.

But NWB pitcher Asher Volin is unfazed as he gets a strikeout to end the frame on a nice throw to keep Growth Corp off the scoreboard.

Bottom of the first inning, bases loaded for Parker Leonard with nobody out. He hits a grounder to second. Cole Blouin tags Camden Collins for the out, but Asher Volin comes in to score from third and it’s 1-0 Eagles.

Bases loaded for Ethan Collins who hits a high chopper to pitcher Evan Mathieson. The throw to Wes Gaudio is on target but Parker Leonard beats the throw. Jack Walsh comes in to score from third.

Up next is Knox Passarelli who hits a sharp grounder to the left side. Leonard comes in to score on the single from Passarelli. 3-0 NWB in the first.

Evan Mathieson is able to settle down from there as he gets a strikeout to leave the bases loaded with no further damage.

2nd Inning

The rain falling harder and harder on Saturday morning, but players like Connor Torson, Asher Volin, Eli Duchane and Beckett Karels are making the best of it and enjoying the mid inning music. However a lightning delay postpones the rest of the game to Sunday.

We pick things up in the top of the second inning under the bright sunshine. Growth Corp looking to get things going as Cole Blouin patiently takes a walk to open the inning.

Next up is Luke Herscher who also uses a keen eye to draw a walk. Growth Corp in business with the tying run coming to the plate.

Henry Jackson now at first base running for Herscher, but NWB pitcher Parker Leonard gets a pair of strikeouts to end the threat and maintain the team’s 3-0 lead.

More patience from these hitters in the bottom of the 2nd. Nate Larsen with a walk to start the offense. Weston Hartwig then follows suit two batters later. Then Eli Duchane draws a walk as well to load the bases. Asher Volin then drives in Larsen as he’s hit by a pitch to make it 4-0.

Two out in the second, Camden Collins at the plate. He hits a sharp grounder to third. Nice play by Thomas Collins to get the out at third to end the inning.

3rd Inning

In the bottom of the third inning, Parker Leonard starts things off with a single that gets through the infield.

Up next is Deacon Artis who walks to put two on with nobody out for the Eagles. Ethan Collins then walks as well to load the bases.

Knox Passarelli then steps up and gets his second RBI of the game. This one not as much fun as his previous RBI as Leonard scores from third on the hit by pitch. 5-0 NWB.

Thomas Collins is able to prevent any further runs from crossing the plate with a strikeout to end the third as Growth Corp still has a chance to get the bats going.

4th Inning

However the team goes scoreless in the top of the 4th. In the bottom half, Camden Collins comes to the plate with two on and two out. He delivers a single up the middle that is scooped up by Tyler Jackson. Weston Hartwig and Asher Volin come around to score while Jack Walsh heads to third. 7-0 NWB extends the lead.

Growth Corp pitcher Eli Wszolek does a nice job pitching here getting a couple strikeouts to leave more runners stranded.

5th Inning

Last chance for Growth Corp. Camden Collins on the mound as Mason DeVee enters as catcher behind the plate for NWB. Collins gets the called third strike to end the game and cap off an incredible undefeated season for Next Whiskey Bar. The Eagles celebrate on the field as Rookies AA Champions!

Growth Corp players like Tyler Jackson, Henry Jackson, Akshay Bala and Dallas Henness can all hold their heads high with their team as the runners up after a fantastic season.

Declan Todd and his teammates collect their first place trophies and championship hats and continue the celebration of an unforgettable year.