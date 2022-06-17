NCTV17 Naperville Little League Rookie A Team Evans

For 70 years, Naperville Little League baseball has given kids in the community a chance to learn the game and share a fun experience with friends old and new. NCTV17 is proud to have sponsored several little league teams each spring for over ten years. Head Coach Sarah Evans and her Naperville Little League Rookies A team had so much fun together on the diamond while discovering how to play the game.

The Naperville Little League City Championship games will be played on June 25th, with seven divisions crowning champions throughout the day. Highlights of each of the seven City Championship games will be made available on NCTV17.com. The Rookie A Division is made up of 1st graders and it is the only Division to not have any type of post season tournament. However, Coach Evans and her players loved the Little League experience with many players eager to return next season!

Naperville Little League is open to boys and girls in 1st through 8th grade for each particular school year. The Little League boundaries encompass all the schools in districts 203 and 204, including children in Naperville and parts of Bolingbrook, Lisle and Aurora.

