NCTV17 Naperville Little League Junior AA Team Mikuta

For 70 years, Naperville Little League baseball has given kids in the community a chance to learn the game and share a fun experience with friends old and new. NCTV17 is proud to sponsor several little league teams each spring. Coach Jim Mikuta and his team competes in the Little League Juniors AA Division and hopes to continue a strong season into a deep playoff run!

The Naperville Little League City Championship games will be played on June 25th, with seven divisions crowning champions throughout the day. Highlights of each of the seven City Championship games will be made available on NCTV17.com. Coach Mikuta and his players hope to bring home the Juniors AA Naperville Little League title this year! The Juniors AA Division is made up of 7th and 8th grade players who must try out to make the team.

Naperville Little League is open to boys and girls in 1st through 8th grade for each particular school year. The Little League boundaries encompass all the schools in districts 203 and 204, including children in Naperville and parts of Bolingbrook, Lisle and Aurora.

You can find more stories like this and other Naperville Little League videos on our Community Sports Page.