Naperville Little League Supreme A Team Drendel

For 70 years, Naperville Little League baseball has given kids in the community a chance to learn the game and share a fun experience with friends old and new. NCTV17 has been proud to sponsor several little league teams each spring for over ten years. Brad Drendel and his team compete in the Supreme A Division of Naperville Little League. The team is looking to continue their strong season as the playoffs are underway!

The Naperville Little League City Championship games will be played on June 25th, with seven divisions crowning champions throughout the day. Highlights of each of the seven City Championship games will be made available on NCTV17.com. Coach Drendel and his players hope to bring home the Supreme A Naperville Little League title this year! The Supreme A Division is made up of 3rd and 4th grade players.

Naperville Little League is open to boys and girls in 1st through 8th grade for each particular school year. The Little League boundaries encompass all the schools in districts 203 and 204, including children in Naperville and parts of Bolingbrook, Lisle and Aurora.

You can find more stories like this and other Naperville Little League videos on our Community Sports Page.