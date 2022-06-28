Majors AA Championship Won With Late Game Heroics

It’s the Majors AA Championship at Nike Park on Naperville Little League Baseball Championship day on NCTV17. Remember to order a personal copy of the game by visiting the NCTV17 online store and purchasing an MP4 download!

A great matchup on hand for the Majors AA Naperville Little League Baseball Championship. Platinum Partners Realtors entering the game at 17-5 thanks to a 13 game winning streak behind the likes of Jack McCatty, Nathan Tores and Dom DeTamaso to name a few.

The Oil Depot Automotive Oilers on a current 17 game win streak, looking to win the title behind towering starting pitcher Ethan Tyron. Players like Dante Picone and Tyler Intoccia pull their weight as well for one of the most complete teams in the Majors AA league.

1st Inning

Despite his dominance throughout the year, Tyron a little wild to start this one. Wes Anderson and Liam Lau draw back to back walks to put two on with nobody out for PPR to start the top of the first.

After a wild pitch, Tate Prodoehl goes the other way to left field. Noah Thompson makes the catch but the ball pops loose as he takes the ball out of his glove. Anderson scampers home in time as he held up to tag. 1-0 PPR with still nobody out.

Tyron still struggling with his control as this pitch gets away but catcher Tucker Lawler quickly finds the ball and tosses to Tyron who tags Liam Lau out at the plate to keep it a 1-0 game.

Nathan Tores then looks to add to the lead, but Hari Santhanam tracks the ball down and ranges to right center to make the catch.

Two down runner on second, Ben Wojdyla steps up and blasts one to deep left center. It rolls to the wall as Tate Prodoehl comes around to make it 2-0 PPR in the opening frame.

But Ethan Tyron prevents any further damage with a strikeout to strand a runner on second base.

In the bottom of the second, after a Tucker Lawler infield single. Noah Thompson reaches out and slaps a two out single into left to keep the inning alive.

That brings up Conor Svingen who shoots a grounder into right field to score Lawler. Thompson stops at second as the Oilers cut the lead in half.

Just like his counterpart, PPR pitcher Liam Lau settles down after some early jitters to end the inning with a strikeout.

2nd Inning

Into the second inning, PPR looking to add to the lead. Johnny Hayes with a high fly ball to deep left. Kaden Finnegan makes the tough catch as the sunlight pours down.

3rd Inning

Leading off the top of the 3rd inning and Will Schultz hits a high chopper to the left hand side. Just out of reach of the Oil Depot defense as it goes for an infield single.

After a Theo Kim fielders choice, Wes Anderson grounds one to third. Alex Koursaris makes a nice pick and throws to Ben Marker for the out at second.

Up next is Liam Lau who leads the league in home runs. He gets just a little under this sky high drive to center, but Noah Thompson is there to haul it in to end the third.

4th Inning

More good defense from the Oilers in the 4th. Tate Prodoehl with a grouder to second. Ben Marker is there and tosses to Luke Moore at first base for the out.

Nathan Tores up again and he pops this up near the foul line. Tucker Lawler showing his defensive prowess with a great underhand catch.

PPR continues to put pressure on the Oilers defense, but again the boys in powder blue come through. A nice catch in left center from Hari Santhanam denies Ben Wojdyla of an extra base hit.

In the bottom of the 4th. This time PPR showing off the leather. Santhanam hits a frozen rope but Johnny Hayes with a great snag at short to steal a hit away.

5th Inning

Into the bottom of the 5th, Noah Thompson looks to push a single the other way, but James Giroux makes a good play at second to get to the ball and throws to Dom DeTamaso at first for the out.

One down in the 5th when Conor Svingen hits one into the gap that nearly rolls to the wall. The big time double puts the tying run in scoring position.

After a Luke Moore walk, Liam Lau digs deep and records back to back strikeouts to maintain the 2-1 lead heading to the sixth and final inning.

6th Inning

Two outs in the top of the 6th, Theo Kim lashes a double to left center and motors into second base as PPR hopes to get an insurance run. But the Oilers escape with no further damage.

After Lau is removed due to hitting the pitch limit with one out in the bottom of the 6th, Johnny Hayes enters and walks Kellen Bollenberg on a full count to put the tying run on base.

After a steal from Bollenberg, Alex Koursaris hits a slow grounder towards first. Hayes can’t handle the ball cleanly. Suddenly Oil Depot has runners at the corners with just one out.

Next up is Tyler Intoccia, who draws a walk to load up the bases with the top of the order coming up. PPR turns to Dom DeTamaso for the unenviable task of hanging on to the one run lead in the Majors AA Championship with the bases jammed.

The lefty throws to Hari Santhanam who lines a base hit to left field. Johnny Hayes quickly gets the ball in, but Bollenberg scores on the single and we are all tied up at 2-2 with the bases still loaded and still just one out.

Tucker Lawler to the plate, the son of the Benet Academy baseball coach and athletic director is ready for the moment as he knocks a single back up the middle to score Koursaris from third. It’s a walk off for Lawler and Oil Depot Automotive to win the Majors AA Championship! What a game, what a season as the Oilers make it 18 wins in a row, this one in come from behind fashion. A heartbreaker for Platium Parnters Realtors, who played a fantastic ballgame. A fitting way to end another stellar season of Naperville Little League baseball!