Juniors A Championship Crowns Walk Off Winner

It’s the Juniors A Championship at Nike Park on Naperville Little League Baseball Championship day on NCTV17. Remember to order a personal copy of the game by visiting the NCTV17 online store and purchasing an MP4 download!

We have the Juniors Single A matchup between Scrims eSports Gaming and Chef By Request Catering. These teams met twice during the regular season with both teams winning once. This time around, Scrims will be missing the likes of Miles Diorio, Nicholaas Wilson, and Kaden Gaffney. On the other side of the field, Dylan Luebke, Ian McCullen, Kush Khurana, AJ Mevoli, Ryan Hendricks and brothers Adrian and Austin Wadas-Luis look to claim the championship.

1st Inning

Up to bat first is Torin Leifheit whose hit allows Nick Klinko to score the opening run for Scrims.

2nd Inning

Second inning now with Luke Wholfeil up to bat and his hit into the dirt gives Brady Mondi the chance to come home to tie the game at one.

Braden Aeppli is up to bat and his hit lands in a similar spot. Wholfeil slides home to give Chef By Request a 2-1 lead.

3rd Inning

Into the third with a runner on first base for Scrims as Tyler Tepas hits a double down the first baseline.

Up next for the blue squad is Patrick Norton who hits into the infield. After some confusion from Chef’s defense, Leifheit and Tepas take advantage of that and they both score. 3-2 Scrims going into the 4th.

4th Inning

Leading off for Chef By Request is Brady Mondi whose hit into the outfield is good enough for a single.

Mondi on 3rd base now and Luke Wholfeil is back up to bat. He crushes a shot into left field. With his RBI, the game is tied at three.

5th Inning

Top of the fifth and Veer Patel gets himself on base with a nicely placed hit.

Chef by Request looking for a lead as Ryan Hendrick hits deep into the outfield, but it’s caught by Patrick Norton.

That leads to a pitcher change and gives Norton, Steven Uhlhorn, and Andrew Courtney time to strategize.

Bottom of the fifth as Tyler Tepas hits straight to RK Kapinus who then throws to first basemen Sergio Morales for the out.

6th Inning

Sarit Bose leads off the sixth inning and he cranks a hit into right field for a single.

Go ahead run on third as RK Kapinus’s hit allows Bose to run home, but Riley Sulkin gets the pass in time for the tag. Huge play by the catcher.

7th Inning

Seventh inning and Chef By Request once again has runners in scoring position, but a diving Patrick Norton catches Ian McCullen’s hit sending us into the bottom of the seventh tied at three.

Batting first in the seventh for Scrims is Ryan Schuh who gets his team started off with a single.

Schuh on third base base now as Tommy Westrom hits right down the middle and after Chef’s second basemen throws to first it allows Ryan Schuh the easy path way to home plate for the winning run.

Scrims eSports Gaming wins the Juniors Single A City Championship over Chef By Request Catering by a score of 4-3.