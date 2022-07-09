Candace Parker Donates to Girls in the Game

Ahead of the 2022 WNBA All-Star game in Chicago, Naperville Central girls basketball legend and Chicago Sky forward, Candace Parker, partnered with Gatorade to make a $25,000 donation to Girls in the Game. The donation was presented as the unveiling of a mural designed by Chicago artist Fantasia Ariel as part of Gatorade’s Fuel Tomorrow initiative, which seeks to help kids have equal opportunities to play sports and realize their potential.

Empowering Girls in Sports

Girls in the Game is a local organization empowering girls through sports, health and leadership programs. The donation will help continue open doors and provide access to sports to more girls in the Chicagoland area.

The mural was dedicated to Title IX, which celebrates its 50th Anniversary this year. The hope is to encourage girls to embrace the power of sport, not matter which one they choose to play.