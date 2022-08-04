Breakfast and Pickleball At Naperville’s Knoch Park

Community members in Naperville are coming together on Sunday mornings at Knoch Park to help spread their passion for one of the fastest growing sports in the country, pickleball.

Breakfast and Pickleball

“We’re having the pickleball breakfast. We’ve been having it since Memorial Day and we’ll have it all the way through Labor Day,” said Trina Reyes, event organizer.

Along with coffee and doughnuts, they’re also serving up instructions.

“Bring a paddle or come out here and see if they like the sport. And there’s always someone with an extra paddle and we will teach you. We’ll teach you the basics,” said Reyes.

The free event takes place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and people off all ages are welcome. Donations are also accepted to help grow the sport in Naperville.

Pickleball Leagues In Mind

“What we’re trying to do is raise money for beginning a youth league. We found that a lot of children that come out with their parents are extremely good, and kids have played in high school, this sport. And we would like to get intramurals, but we are going to start with a youth league, and we would like to raise enough money to get it started so that they don’t have to pay for their own balls and things of that sort,” said Reyes.

Reyes says those interested in donating can visit the USA Pickleball website, noting in the purpose box that it’s for the breakfast and pickleball in Naperville. Through growing resources and interest, she’s confident the sport will have a solid home here in Naperville.

“As far as pickleball is concerned, if you haven’t tried it, try it. I guarantee you’ll love at least one aspect of the sport, at least one,” said Reyes.

