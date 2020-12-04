Turning Pointe Autism Foundation Variety Show

Turning Pointe Autism Foundation is proud to have its first ever variety show on NCTV17! Featuring five talents of those who are on the autism spectrum and hosted by North Central College student Ben Weiss, who was the brainchild behind the program and has a huge passion for the arts and has long dreamt of producing such a show.

The Performers

All performers love to express themselves through their talents and have spent many hours preparing and truly enjoy sharing their passions with others. These five acts are:

Amolak, singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”

Tanush, playing piano medley

Tarek, sharing and critiquing his top three films by director David Fincher

Zach, singing “My Funny Friend and Me” as performed by Sting

Sarah, playing the accordion

More About Turning Pointe

In 2007, local residents Randy & Kim Wolf developed a program of supports with therapists that proved life-changing for their family. Their son, Jack, had been diagnosed with autism at eighteen months and was engaging in the most destructive behaviors associated with the disorder. As their programming helped Jack emerge from a place of isolation to a place of connection, Randy and Kim were relieved but not satisfied.

Rather than resting after their truly tiring time of intense intervention for Jack, Randy and Kim galvanized a group of volunteers, experts and the community to start Turning Pointe Autism Foundation. The organization is dedicated to best practice approaches to supporting students on the spectrum. Their mission: Increase independence and improve communication and socially-appropriate behaviors for students with autism so that they may maintain a meaningful future. They currently have seven classrooms, building their eighth to be completed in 2021.

For more information about the organization, check out our “Spotlight” interview with their Executive Director, Carrie Provenzale.

