The Naperville Chorus presents Starting to Swing Again Christmas 2021

The Naperville Chorus presents their winter concert “Starting to Swing Again Christmas” with the Pete Ellman Big Band at North Central College’s Wentz Hall. Starting to Swing Again Christmas is a fun-filled holiday show filled with classics for the whole family.

About the Naperville Chorus

The Naperville Chorus is a 125+ member, non-auditioned SATB (Soprano, Alto, Tenor, and Bass) chorus. The musical selection often focuses on classic choral pieces but frequently includes elements and even full concerts of Gospel, Jazz, Broadway, and other genres. They are proud to call North Central College’s Wentz Hall their performance and rehearsal home. Their roots can be traced back to the 1920’s Oratorio Society, which was a collaboration between students and townspeople.

Today, the Naperville Chorus includes a wide age and ability range of singers. The Chorus is focused on helping inexperienced singers grow their talents by offering support from the more seasoned singers in the group. They welcome members who are serious about improving their musical ability, regardless of the level of their experience. Successful members are committed to excellence in performance, show enthusiasm for learning and improving, and demonstrate dedication to the enjoyment of vocal music.

The Naperville Chorus usually performs twice per year, once in the Fall/Winter and once in the Spring. They have been known to add a concert in late Winter, as well as performing with the Naperville Municipal Band for their annual July 4th event.

Check out The Naperville Chorus’s latest appearance on NCTV17’s Program Spotlight.

About the Pete Ellman Big Band

The Pete Ellman Big Band (PEBB) was formed in 2009 after Pete retired from the Illinois Air National Guard after 20 years of service. Since then, the band has played regularly in the Chicagoland Western suburbs at locations such as Mullens in Lisle and Fitzgerald’s in Oak Park. They regularly invite student jazz ensembles to join them and will provide guest clinicians. This is a way to get these budding musicians into a real-world environment playing the music they love in addition to an auditorium in front of parents or classmates.

Additionally, the PEBB has hosted numerous fundraisers to help raise money (and food/toys) for local non-profits such as Loaves & Fishes, Toys for Tots, KidsMatter, Kidz Cabaret, Youth Symphony of DuPage, Naperville Educational Foundation, Gil Ellman Memorial Fund, and more. They are very focused on giving back to the community.