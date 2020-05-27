Saluting Our Seniors: Class of 2020

Saluting Our Seniors During This Pandemic

At a time when hundreds of thousands of high school seniors nationwide would be walking across the stage to receive their diplomas, the students, their parents, teachers, and school faculty are still coming to terms with our current reality. Graduations and celebrations have all but been postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this does not erase all the hard work of these students during their 13 years in school leading up to high school commencement. Naperville Community Television is proud to offer a platform for “saluting our seniors” locally, celebrating all that the graduating class of 2020 has accomplished.

From homecoming to fall football games to school performances, hundreds of local seniors have shared with us photos and videos capturing some of their favorite memories from earlier this year. Others show how they’re making the best of the stay-at-home order, where they’re excited to be going to college in the fall, and some are even showing off their prom attire!

About Naperville Area High Schools

Naperville students attend five public high schools across two school districts. Community Unit School District 203 includes Naperville North & Naperville Central, while Indian Prairie School District 204 includes Neuqua Valley, Metea Valley & Waubonsie Valley. Additionally, there’s one private school: Benet Academy. These schools also include students from surrounding towns such as Aurora, Bolingbrook, Lisle, Plainfield and Woodridge. In all, there are more than 5,000 students in this year’s graduating class of 2020, plus thousands more in other grades in these high schools and those that make up Kindergarten through 8th grade, including public, private and parochial institutions.