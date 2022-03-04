KidsMatter and NPD’s Youth Mental Health Forum

KidsMatter joined forces with The Naperville Police Department to provide a community forum and resource fair about youth mental health for parents. The presentation, “Protecting Our Children: Understanding and Monitoring Youth Mental Health,” featured a panel discussion with local experts explaining the types of stressors local teens are facing today, the warning signs that a child is struggling with depression or suicidal ideations, and practical ways parents can monitor for these signs.

The presentation featured three experts:

Detective Theresa Stock, a 20-year veteran of the Naperville Police Department currently assigned to the department’s Investigations Divisions as the High-Tech Crimes Investigator.

a Ryan S. Lauterwasser , LCPC, CADC, the manager of the Adolescent Inpatient Unit and Eating Disorder Service Line and co-chair for the Inpatient Suicide Prevention Committee at Linden Oaks Behavioral Health.

Matthew Caston , MA, LCPC, mental health counselor with the Fox Valley Institute providing treatment for mental and emotional health issues including anxiety, depression, grief, low self-esteem, stress, and suicidal impulses.

Forum attendees also had the opportunity to speak with panelists and representatives from other area organizations and service providers during an on-site resource fair, hosted by the Collaborative Youth Team, immediately following the presentation.

Special thanks to the DuPage Foundation for their sponsorship, and all the rest of the community partners.

About Naperville

Located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville, Ill., is home to approximately 145,000 people. This vibrant, thriving City consistently ranks as a top community in the nation in which to live, raise children and retire. The City is home to acclaimed public and parochial schools, the best public library system in the country, an array of healthcare options and an exceptionally low crime rate. Naperville has ready access to a variety of public transportation, housing and employment options. The City’s diversified employer base features high technology firms, retailers and factories, as well as small and home-based businesses. Residents also enjoy world-class parks, diverse worship options, the opportunity to serve on several City boards and commissions, a thriving downtown shopping and dining area, a renowned outdoor history museum known as Naper Settlement and an active civic community. For more information, please visit our website at www.naperville.il.us.

About KidsMatter

Recognized as Naperville’s proactive, youth-oriented human service organization, KidsMatter’s mission is to build resilient kids who say “no” to destructive choices and “yes” to endless possibilities. Established in 2001, KidsMatter has received the Naperville Chamber of Commerce 2014 “NFP of the Year” Award, 2015 “AT&T Investing in Illinois Award” and Illinois Principals Association 2016 “Building School Community Bridges Award” for its work helping young people build developmental assets including positive values, healthy relationships, and self-esteem. With programming focused on preventing problems in the lives of youth before they start, KidsMatter equips Naperville area youth and families with essential tools to manage the societal pressures and stress of everyday life through dynamic school and community programs, practical education, resources, and youth recognition. A community leader among nonprofits, KidsMatter harnesses the power of partnership with parents, educators, and an extensive network of community resources to help kids and families thrive.

