Naperville is a city that shines brightly for many reasons. Each month, for our 35th anniversary, NCTV17 is highlighting one of these Naperville “Gems,” starting with the Performing Arts.

From theatre to dance to music, to say our city loves to take center stage would be an understatement, and there’s no shortage of stages to choose from. In all six area high schools, students take to the auditorium to flex their musical muscles, whether it be a choir, drum show, dance routine, or orchestra.

At Central Park, the Naperville Municipal Band captivates audiences every summer with their Summer Concert Series.

You can’t mention performing arts without mentioning the Wentz Concert Hall and Fine Arts Center. The state-of-the art venue has hosted countless performers of all ages since opening in 2009.

The performing arts also bring global experiences to the city. The Xilin Lantern Festival, for example, beautifully showcases and celebrates Chinese culture and has become an annual favorite.

The Performing Arts play a huge role in entertaining live audiences and fostering community and that’s why it shines among our list of “Naperville Gems.”

Sharing the Performing Arts with the Community

As your neighborhood television station, Naperville Community Television is proud to share many of these events on air and online. As part of our mission, we capture a wide variety of community events, including the performing arts in addition to parades, community presentations and other special happenings, and broadcast them live on Channel 17 and via simultaneous stream on our website. Many are often re-broadcast as well as posted to our website for on-demand viewing long after the event has happened.

Check them out here.