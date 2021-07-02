Patriotic Concert & 1812 Overture

The Naperville Municipal Band performed its annual patriotic-themed concert on July 1 featuring the 1812 Overture and cannons at the Central Park bandshell. Each yeah the band celebrates America’s birthday by assembling a compilation of patriotic songs concluding with a rousing performance of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture with cannons!

Summer Concerts in Central Park

The Naperville Municipal Band plays “Concerts in the Park” every Thursday night during the summer at 7:30 pm at Naperville’s Central Park. All performances are free to the public. Homemade baked goods are available for sale and prepared by various local charitable organizations. See the “Performances” section on their website for their complete summer concert schedule.

About the Naperville Municipal Band

The Naperville Municipal Band has been playing wonderful music and delighting the people of Naperville and the surrounding suburbs, in Central Park for over 150 years. The band has grown from a small group of performers whose vision brought them together in 1859 to its current 100 member musician roster. The Naperville Municipal Band band has played through incremental weather, marched in countless parades, and provided endless hours of entertainment to the Naperville community. The band has undergone five name changes and raised money for four different band shells, twelve sets of uniforms, benches, music, and guest performers.

Music Directors

Ron Keller, Conductor & Music Director

René Rosas, Assistant Conductor

Tracy Oliver, Naperville Big Band Director