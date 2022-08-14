OPUS Summer Concert Showcases Campers’ Musical Talents

OPUS Summer Concert 2022

The OPUS summer concert Salute, Honor, and Love honored veterans and showcased many musical styles. The concert, comprised of ensembles from the OPUS Chamber Music summer camp, featured many songs for all to enjoy- from Michael Jackson to Mozart. The week-long summer camp offered many opportunities for the students to expand on their instrumental skills and a select few groups were then chosen to perform at the concert. Before beginning, a moment was taken to appreciate and honor all the veterans in the audience who came from various local communities.

OPUS is a “501(c)3 not-for-profit organization formed in 2000 by parent volunteers desiring to support school orchestra students” and has been a staple in the community for over 20 years. Its mission is to provide opportunities for orchestral students to expand on their knowledge and skill set. Their director, Mara Gallagher, is an accomplished musician who started her own journey with the violin at the age of 5.

