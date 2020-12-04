One Community Together

Posted on December 4, 2020

This year’s Naperville YMCA’s Mayor’s Interfaith Community Breakfast is titled “One Community Together” and could not be more fitting.  For the past 16 years, it’s been a Naperville tradition for the community to gather to break bread inside the Fry Family YMCA, sometimes battling snowstorms to get there.  And while we can’t be together because of an unprecedented pandemic, the spirit remains the same.  We can still celebrate together, even if digitally, from the comfort of our own homes.

Join host Stephanie Kuzelis, who began her role as Executive Director of the Fry Family YMCA this year, and other community and faith leaders. The event includes surprise cameo appearances from around Naperville and musical performances by: eleven eleven music of Good Shepherd Church, a new original work of the Chicago Children’s Choir performed by Naperville’s own Road Show Choir and featured soloist Mattie Cieplak, a senior at Benet Academy, leading the traditional “Joy to the World” carol sing-along.

Presenters:

One Community Together was produced by Deborah Newman Marketing/Communications in cooperation with NCTV17, Naperville YMCAs, and Good Shepherd Church.  NCTV17 production services were underwritten by Marquette Companies, Century 21 Affiliated Ryan Hill Group and Naperville Bank & Trust.

Thanks to the following additional organizations for their generous sponsorship and support:

  • Friedrich-Jones Funeral Homes & Cremation Services (presenting sponsor)
  • Charles Vincent George Architects
  • Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce
  • Gantos Dental Group
  • Indian Prairie School District 204
  • Tuk Tuk Naperville
  • Esser Hayes Insurance Group
  • Linden Oaks Behavioral Health
  • Naperville CUSD 203
  • Casey’s Foods
  • Brand & Mary Ann Bobosky
  • Nancy & Bill Mitchell
  • Dommermuth, Cobine, West, Gensler, Philipchuck & Corrigan, Ltd.
  • Belgio’s Catering
Back to Community Events
NEED VIDEO FOR YOUR MARKETING PLAN?

NEED VIDEO FOR YOUR MARKETING PLAN?

NCTV17 offers a wide range of video production services.

cat2array(70) { [0]=> int(13781) [1]=> int(3) [2]=> int(8) [3]=> int(14) [4]=> int(20) [5]=> int(25) [6]=> int(30) [7]=> int(13588) [8]=> int(13759) [9]=> int(15) [10]=> int(21) [11]=> int(26) [12]=> int(39) [13]=> int(60) [14]=> int(62) [15]=> int(11961) [16]=> int(12127) [17]=> int(10) [18]=> int(17) [19]=> int(22) [20]=> int(193) [21]=> int(195) [22]=> int(11111) [23]=> int(12126) [24]=> int(13596) [25]=> int(11) [26]=> int(23) [27]=> int(44) [28]=> int(63) [29]=> int(194) [30]=> int(196) [31]=> int(6957) [32]=> int(12128) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(12129) [40]=> int(13774) [41]=> int(13) [42]=> int(18) [43]=> int(1036) [44]=> int(2663) [45]=> int(7053) [46]=> int(1714) [47]=> int(2657) [48]=> int(6494) [49]=> int(13317) [50]=> int(1233) [51]=> int(13595) [52]=> int(54) [53]=> int(1232) [54]=> int(32) [55]=> int(13773) [56]=> int(501) [57]=> int(33) [58]=> int(6733) [59]=> int(58) [60]=> int(38) [61]=> int(2) [62]=> int(375) [63]=> int(13777) [64]=> int(7) [65]=> int(13760) [66]=> int(13763) [67]=> int(42) [68]=> int(4) [69]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409