This year’s Naperville YMCA’s Mayor’s Interfaith Community Breakfast is titled “One Community Together” and could not be more fitting. For the past 16 years, it’s been a Naperville tradition for the community to gather to break bread inside the Fry Family YMCA, sometimes battling snowstorms to get there. And while we can’t be together because of an unprecedented pandemic, the spirit remains the same. We can still celebrate together, even if digitally, from the comfort of our own homes.
Join host Stephanie Kuzelis, who began her role as Executive Director of the Fry Family YMCA this year, and other community and faith leaders. The event includes surprise cameo appearances from around Naperville and musical performances by: eleven eleven music of Good Shepherd Church, a new original work of the Chicago Children’s Choir performed by Naperville’s own Road Show Choir and featured soloist Mattie Cieplak, a senior at Benet Academy, leading the traditional “Joy to the World” carol sing-along.
Presenters:
- Steve Chirico – Mayor, City of Naperville
- Benediction by Ray Jones – Co-Owner, Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services
- Stephanie Kuzelis – Executive Director, Fry Family YMCA
- Litany by Reverend Dr. James Miller – DuPage AME Church
- Impact Speaker Kim White – Executive Director, Career & Networking Center / Community Leader
- Cantor Hasha Musha Perman – Congregation Beth Shalom
One Community Together was produced by Deborah Newman Marketing/Communications in cooperation with NCTV17, Naperville YMCAs, and Good Shepherd Church. NCTV17 production services were underwritten by Marquette Companies, Century 21 Affiliated Ryan Hill Group and Naperville Bank & Trust.
Thanks to the following additional organizations for their generous sponsorship and support:
- Friedrich-Jones Funeral Homes & Cremation Services (presenting sponsor)
- Charles Vincent George Architects
- Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce
- Gantos Dental Group
- Indian Prairie School District 204
- Tuk Tuk Naperville
- Esser Hayes Insurance Group
- Linden Oaks Behavioral Health
- Naperville CUSD 203
- Casey’s Foods
- Brand & Mary Ann Bobosky
- Nancy & Bill Mitchell
- Dommermuth, Cobine, West, Gensler, Philipchuck & Corrigan, Ltd.
- Belgio’s Catering