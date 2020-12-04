This year’s Naperville YMCA’s Mayor’s Interfaith Community Breakfast is titled “One Community Together” and could not be more fitting. For the past 16 years, it’s been a Naperville tradition for the community to gather to break bread inside the Fry Family YMCA, sometimes battling snowstorms to get there. And while we can’t be together because of an unprecedented pandemic, the spirit remains the same. We can still celebrate together, even if digitally, from the comfort of our own homes.

Join host Stephanie Kuzelis, who began her role as Executive Director of the Fry Family YMCA this year, and other community and faith leaders. The event includes surprise cameo appearances from around Naperville and musical performances by: eleven eleven music of Good Shepherd Church, a new original work of the Chicago Children’s Choir performed by Naperville’s own Road Show Choir and featured soloist Mattie Cieplak, a senior at Benet Academy, leading the traditional “Joy to the World” carol sing-along.

Presenters: