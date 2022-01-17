This year Naperville Community Television (NCTV17) is celebrating an anniversary: 35 years of sharing YOUR stories, and we all have a story to share, stories others can relate to. Whether moments of sorrow or of hope and inspiration, whether a story of struggle or a moment of victory. Every little moment captured and shared, helps us to feel more informed, helps us to feel more engaged with – and connected to – the community we all call home.

Every little moment captured and shared adds up to something greater. For us, that something is the collective story of Naperville, a city rich in its volunteer spirit, its diversity, its traditions and celebrations, and so much more.

In Naperville, there are so many stories worth sharing, and for the past 35 years, it’s been NCTV17’s honor to tell those stories and share them with you.

About NCTV17

Founded in 1987, Naperville Community Television (NCTV17) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to telling local stories on air and online! The station delivers hyper-local news coverage of the people, places and perspectives that matter to Naperville area residents. From a local perspective on national news to what’s being discussed at Naperville’s City Hall, Naperville News 17 keeps residents informed about what’s happening in their community.

The television station covers local elections, puts viewers curbside at parades, and showcases a wide variety of community events, performances and presentations. NCTV17 also produces a wide variety of talk shows and on Naperville Sports Weekly the sports reporters cover both boys’ and girls’ varsity sports from all six local area high schools bringing fans the highlights, interviews, and stories not seen anywhere else.

Tune in to Channel 17 on Comcast and WOW!, or Channel 99 on AT&T. You can also view our programming via simulcast and video on-demand at NCTV17.com. To stay in-the-know, sign up to receive NCTV17 News Update, subscribe to our YouTube channels and get social with us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.