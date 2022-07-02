Naperville Municipal Band Patriotic Concert 2022

Summer Concerts in Central Park
The Naperville Municipal Band plays “Concerts in the Park” every Thursday night during the summer at 7:30 pm at Naperville’s Central Park. All performances are free to the public. Homemade baked goods are available for sale and prepared by various local charitable organizations. See the “Performances” section on their website for their complete summer concert schedule.
About the Naperville Municipal Band
The Naperville Municipal Band has been playing wonderful music and delighting the people of Naperville and the surrounding suburbs, in Central Park for over 150 years. The band has grown from a small group of performers whose vision brought them together in 1859 to its current 100 member musician roster. The Naperville Municipal Band band has played through incremental weather, marched in countless parades, and provided endless hours of entertainment to the Naperville community. The band has undergone five name changes and raised money for four different band shells, twelve sets of uniforms, benches, music, and guest performers.
Music Directors
Ron Keller, Conductor & Music Director
René Rosas, Assistant Conductor
Emily Binder, Assistant Conductor
Tracy Oliver, Naperville Big Band Director
About the Naperville Men’s Glee Club
Naperville Men’s Glee Club (NMGC) has been making music and serving both the Naperville community and the State of Illinois for more than 30 years. NMGC seeks to inspire audiences, nurture youth in music appreciation, support community events, and provide fellowship for men of all ages.
The club established a repertoire, capability, reputation, and spirit that continues to earn recognition within national collegiate and choral music communities. NMGC is also an established leader among regional, community men’s choruses. While fellowship and fun are key aspects of their mission, NMGC members are serious about musicianship and strive for excellence in all activities and engagements.
They believe “through music, we come together, we inspire joy, we experience a sense of well-being, and we provide a channel for feelings that may otherwise never be shared.”