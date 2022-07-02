Naperville Municipal Band Patriotic Concert 2022

Summer Concerts in Central Park

The Naperville Municipal Band performed their annual patriotic concert at the Central Park bandshell on Thursday, June 30th. The concert featured a compilation of patriotic songs that included collaborations with the Naperville Men’s Glee Club . As is tradition during this annual event, concert-goers were delighted with a rousing concluding performance of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and cannons

The Naperville Municipal Band plays “Concerts in the Park” every Thursday night during the summer at 7:30 pm at Naperville’s Central Park. All performances are free to the public. Homemade baked goods are available for sale and prepared by various local charitable organizations. See the “Performances” section on their website for their complete summer concert schedule.

About the Naperville Municipal Band

The Naperville Municipal Band has been playing wonderful music and delighting the people of Naperville and the surrounding suburbs, in Central Park for over 150 years. The band has grown from a small group of performers whose vision brought them together in 1859 to its current 100 member musician roster. The Naperville Municipal Band band has played through incremental weather, marched in countless parades, and provided endless hours of entertainment to the Naperville community. The band has undergone five name changes and raised money for four different band shells, twelve sets of uniforms, benches, music, and guest performers.

Music Directors

Ron Keller, Conductor & Music Director

René Rosas, Assistant Conductor

Emily Binder, Assistant Conductor

​Tracy Oliver, Naperville Big Band Director

About the Naperville Men’s Glee Club

Naperville Men’s Glee Club (NMGC) has been making music and serving both the Naperville community and the State of Illinois for more than 30 years. NMGC seeks to inspire audiences, nurture youth in music appreciation, support community events, and provide fellowship for men of all ages.

The club established a repertoire, capability, reputation, and spirit that continues to earn recognition within national collegiate and choral music communities. NMGC is also an established leader among regional, community men’s choruses. While fellowship and fun are key aspects of their mission, NMGC members are serious about musicianship and strive for excellence in all activities and engagements.

They believe “through music, we come together, we inspire joy, we experience a sense of well-being, and we provide a channel for feelings that may otherwise never be shared.”