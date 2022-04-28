Naperville Men’s Glee Club presents Hope Springs Eternal

The Naperville Men’s Glee Club (NMGC) were proud to usher in their 34th year of bringing harmony to life with their spring concert, Hope Springs Eternal. The Glee Club was joined onstage at The Naperville Yellow Box theater by The Thundertones from Wheaton College, and the West Towns Chorus of Downers Grove.

About the Naperville Men’s Glee Club

Naperville Men’s Glee Club (NMGC) has been making music and serving both the Naperville community and the State of Illinois for more than 30 years. NMGC seeks to inspire audiences, nurture youth in music appreciation, support community events, and provide fellowship for men of all ages.

The club established a repertoire, capability, reputation, and esprit that continues to earn recognition within national collegiate and choral music communities. NMGC is also an established leader among regional, community men’s choruses. While fellowship and fun are key aspects of their mission, NMGC members are serious about musicianship and strive for excellence in all activities and engagements.

They believe “through music, we come together, we inspire joy, we experience a sense of well-being, and we provide a channel for feelings that may otherwise never be shared.”

