The Naperville Men’s Glee Club presents Christmas Presence 2021 at Knox Presbyterian Church. The Christmas music celebration delighted young and old alike and featured holiday favorites, audience participation, and even a visit from the Grinch!

Christmas Presence 2021 Line Up:

Betelehemu Nigerian Christmas Song by Via Olatunji; Arr. Wendell Whalum

Brightest and Best Southern Harmony (1835); Arr. Shawn Kirchner Andreanna Moravec, violin

Ave Maria (Angelus Domini) Franz Biebl Dave Mueller, Stuart Anderson, and Timothy Stacy, chants

Rich Ryan, Steven Schroeder, Jr., and Don Vasich, trio

In the First Light Bob Kauflin Self-Direction

There Is Faint Music Dan Forrest

Mary Had a Baby William L. Dawson Rich Ryan, solo

Steven Schroeder, Jr., conductor

Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow Spiritual; Arr. John Leavitt

Jingle Medley Johnny Marks, Joe Beal, and Jim Boothe Andreanna Moravec, violin ; Melanie Brsan Villaseñor, piano

; Melanie Brsan Villaseñor, Sleigh Ride Leroy Anderson; Arr. Hawley Ades ` Children of the Audience, guest percussion and sound effects

Youʼre a Mean One, Mr. Grinch Albert Hague; Arr. Jeff Funk Timothy Stacy, solo

Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky; Arr. Jeff Funk

The Holly and the Ivy 18-Century English Carol; Arr. Kirby Shaw Silver Lining

Rudolf, the Red-Nosed Reindeer Johnny Marks Melanie Brsan Villaseñor and Timothy Stacy, piano duet

A Family Christmas Spectacular Douglas E. Wagner Go Where I Send Thee! Gospel Spiritual; Arr. Paul Caldwell and Sean Ivory

Let There Be Peace on Earth Sy Miller and Jill Jackson; Arr. Craig Courtney Gary Leavenworth, solo ; Andreanna Moravec, violin

; Andreanna Moravec, Silent Night Franz Xavier Gruber; Arr. Mark Hayes Steve Schuette, solo

About the Naperville Men’s Glee Club

Naperville Men’s Glee Club (NMGC) has been making music and serving both the Naperville community and the State of Illinois for more than 30 years. NMGC seeks to inspire audiences, nurture youth in music appreciation, support community events, and provide fellowship for men of all ages.

Naperville Men’s Glee Club established a repertoire, capability, reputation, and esprit that continues to earn recognition within national collegiate and choral music communities. NMGC is also an established leader among regional, community men’s choruses. While fellowship and fun are key aspects of their mission, NMGC members are serious about musicianship and strive for excellence in all activities and engagements.

The Naperville Men’s Glee Club believes “through music we come together, we inspire joy, we experience a sense of well-being, and we provide a channel for feelings that may otherwise never be shared.”

