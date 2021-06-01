The Memorial Day Parade 2021 returned to the streets of Naperville after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. The Memorial Day Parade was able to resume due to loosening mitigation measures.

Memorial Day is a day for remembering and honoring military personnel who died in the service of their country, particularly those who died in battle or as a result of wounds sustained in battle.

The annual parade is organized by American Legion Post 43 and Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873. The Memorial Day Parade 2021 was comprised of military veterans and kicked off at 9:00 am at the VFW Post and ended at the Dandelion Fountain on Jackson Avenue. Marching participants included veterans, combined post color and honor guards, American Legion riders, and scouts carrying the “13 Banners of Our Naperville Fallen.”

Bands from all five Naperville Highschools returned much to the delight of parade-goers. They were positioned strategically along Jackson Avenue to play for the veterans as they marched past. The event also featured the Naperville Municipal Band who played the National Anthem at the Dandelion Fountain in Downtown Naperville.

The parade host, Steve Hyett, summed up the day’s events by saying, “We have today a special day set aside to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice to keep us free.”