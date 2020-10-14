Listen to Our Young Artists – 2020 Virtual OPUS

Virtual Virtuoso Performers

Due to the 2020 pandemic, the musicians at Naperville’s OPUS performers had to perform from home this year. But a remote performance couldn’t stop the music from being as impeccable as ever! OPUS pioneered one of the first chamber music virtual camps this year, and the hard work of those that attended the camp is on full display.

It was a brand new experience not just for some of the performers, but for OPUS as well. Remote or virtual performing is something that no one was prepared to do, but everyone was willing to try. In just two months students were enrolled, taught, recorded and the final product was finished and posted online.