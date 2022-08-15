India Day Parade 2022 kicked off at Naperville North High School with a colorful parade featuring more than 70 large decorated floats, music, and dancing. Thousands of people participated in the annual parade with many more joining as spectators.

The Indian Community Outreach’s India Day Celebration began in 2015 and has since become one of the largest Indian American festivals in the United States. The goal of the event was to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence while bringing the community together to experience Indian culture and heritage through procession, education, and entertainment.

The India Day Parade 2022 was just one of the many events scheduled throughout the 12:00 pm-10:00 pm India Day Celebration at Rotary Hill Park in Naperville. Highlights from the free festival included kids’ activities, classical and modern dance, a food court featuring ethnic food and drinks, shopping, a fashion show, and a free Bollywood concert.

Indian Community Outreach History

Former Naperville Mayor A. George Pradel created the Indian Community Outreach in 2013 as a way to help foster connection with residents of varied and diverse cultural backgrounds. The program was established as the Naperville population diversified and the Indian American population reached close to 10% of the city’s population. “It is so important to make sure all of our cultures are connected within the city and that we embrace our unique backgrounds and use them to help make Naperville the wonderful City it is,” said Mayor A. George Pradel when asked about starting the program.

Indian Community Outreach’s Mission

The primary mission of Indian Community Outreach is to embrace, preserve and promote the cultural heritage and contributions of Indian Americans while educating them to get involved in America’s growth. It is a non-partisan organization that is community-based and partially funded by sponsorships, grants, and its member’s contributions.

