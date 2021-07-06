The Naperville Salute July 4th fireworks 2021 began at dusk at Frontier Park in south Naperville. Once again 95.9 The River partnered with The Naperville Salute to provide the soundtrack to the spectacle happening in the sky.

About The Naperville Salute

The Naperville Salute is a family-friendly Independence Day hometown celebration, centered around the appreciation for Veterans, Active Military, First Responders, and their families. The Salute blends community, local entertainment, Family Fun, and a Fireworks Extravaganza.

This year’s event at Rotary Hill on July 2 and 3 featured great food, lots of fun, and local music by the Rob Post Band, The Starboards, Catfight, Eric Chesser, Mike and Joe, as well as special appearances by other local music groups and the DuPage Chorus.

The Naperville Salute is held in partnership with the Naperville Park District, City of Naperville, and City of Naperville Special Events & Cultural Amenities (SECA) Grant Program.

About Naperville Responds for Veterans

NAPERVILLE RESPONDS FOR VETERANS (NRFV) assists Veterans and their families in need, especially those with low and moderate-income, by raising donations of money, building materials, and professional labor; and coordinating the process of repairing, building, and donating homes. Naperville Responds For Veterans is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that provides services to Veterans in need and those in crisis.

Naperville Responds assists with projects ranging from window and door replacement; making bathrooms and homes handicapped accessible; roof repair; ramps and widening doors; and anything related to the immediate safety to improve the quality of life for a Veteran.

Fireworks Lover?

