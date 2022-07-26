DuPage Symphony Orchestra Tribute to Ukraine: The Land & The People

On Saturday, July 23, the DuPage Symphony Orchestra held their Tribute to Ukraine: The Land & The People concert at Central Park in Downtown Naperville.

Joining the orchestra were representatives from the Sunflower Alliance, “a 501(c)(3) organization which provides US-based humanitarian aid to its partnered

volunteering and medical organizations in Ukraine, thus, serving as a vector for medical supplies, portable medical

devices and equipment, items of first aid, sanitation, hygiene, and shelter to supplement other US-donated aid”.

The concert began with the Ukrainian national anthem, which was sung and performed on the bandura, a traditional Ukrainian string instrument.

During the performance, the audience also watched two painters from Pinot’s Palette create beautiful sunflower paintings which were later auctioned off to benefit the cause.

The concert itself featured music either written by Ukrainian composers, or with strong Ukrainian ties, such as a Tchaikovsky and a medley from Fiddler On The Roof.

About the DuPage Symphony Orchestra

The DuPage Symphony Orchestra is a 501(c)(3) organization which has been in the community for almost 70 years. The symphony, which is currently under the direction of Barbara Schubert, consists of over 100 highly skilled volunteer musicians. The orchestra was named Community Orchestra of the Year by the Illinois Council of Orchestras in 2008, 2013, and 2021.