The Path Forward: Talking About Naperville’s Economy.

In these unprecedented times of a pandemic, many businesses have come to a crossroads. The stay-at-home order has shuttered companies, forcing innovation or closure, putting immense strain on local economies across America. Naperville is not immune, but what is the path forward to re-open our businesses and move the economy ahead? To discuss Naperville’s economy, host Liz Spencer is joined by:

Steve Chirico – Mayor of the City of Naperville

Christine Jeffries – President of the Naperville Development Partnership

Katie Woods – Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance

Kaylin Risvold – CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce

The panel discussed many key topics and addressed many of the residents’ concerns about the path forward.

To begin the conversation, Liz asked each person to give their viewpoint of where Naperville’s business and economy was, as of Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

What is the ripple effect of business closures and sales drop offs on the taxes that fund much of Naperville?

What business or industry is doing well in these times?

How has this pandemic inspired creativity or innovation?

If the Stay at Home order is extended, how will that impact Naperville?

How do you see Naperville’s businesses re-opening?

How will the new standards of social distancing and sanitation impact how businesses serve their customers?

The financial impact of 2008 was felt for a long time. The recessions following both the Spanish Flu of 1920 and the Flu of 1958 had a quicker recovery. What do you predict for COVID-19?

The conclusion was one of hope, resiliency, and most of all, strength in our community.

To watch other programming about Naperville visit NCTV17.com