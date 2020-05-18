Lessons in Time: Naperville in a Crisis. History can be a guide . During this COVID -19 pandemic many are turning to the past to help us understand what is happening now and help us anticipate the future.

Dr. Ann Keating, Professor of History at North Central College and Jeanne Schultz Angel, Director of Learning Experience at Naper Settlement, join host Liz Spencer to take a look at the last 100 years of pandemics at both the national and local levels.

Lessons in Time tackles the topic by dividing it into three areas:

Pandemics and other diseases

Economics and politics

Outcomes

History demonstrates time and time again the resilient of the human spirit and the innovation that emerges during the most trying times.

Dr. Ann Keating

Ann Durkin Keating is Dr. C. Frederick Toenniges Professor of History at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois. She is co-editor of The Encyclopedia of Chicago, and the editor of Chicago Neighborhoods and Suburbs: A Historical Guide,

Jeanne Schultz Angel

Jeanne Schultz Angel is the Director of Learning Experience at Naper Settlement. Her background includes time as the Executive Director of the Illinois Association of Museums with offices in Springfield and Chicago in 2013. Then, from 2015-2019 she was the Executive Director of the Nineteenth Century Club and Charitable Association, a historic cultural building in downtown Oak Park whose mission is strengthening the community through learning, giving, and sharing our landmark building.

To watch other community presentations click here.