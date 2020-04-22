Virtual Community Town Hall at Edward Elmhurst Health

This Virtual Community Town Hall was presented by Edward-Elmhurst Health and broadcast by NCTV17 with permission.

The top priority of Edward Elmhurst Health is the safety and protection of patients, staff, physicians, and the community during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In this Virtual Community Town Hall, Mary Lou Mastro, System CEO, and Dr. Sanjeeb Khatua, Chief Physician Executive and COVID-19 Incident Commander, provide an update on how Edward Hospital, Elmhurst Hospital, and Linden Oaks Behavioral Health are responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Medical experts will have the latest information on testing, treatment and social distancing recommendations.

Elmhurst Mayor Steve Morley and Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico will also take part in the Virtual Community Town Hall to discuss the impact COVID-19 is having on their cities and how they’re working with Edward-Elmhurst Health during this unprecedented community challenge.

For more information on the coronavirus epidemic and the response, please visit their website. This page includes the latest updates on planning and response efforts as they work to stop the spread of COVID-19, as well as what you can do to protect yourself and others.

If you feel ill, Edward-Elmhurst Health is offering screening options for COVID-19, including a symptom checker to advise you on what to do next and a COVID-19 Nurse Triage Line to see if you meet testing requirements.

Keep up to date with local coverage of the coronavirus epidemic and its effects with Naperville News 17.