Listen to Our Young Artists

OPUS (Orchestra Parents/Patrons’ United Support) presents Listen to Our Young Artists concert performed by 2021 Chamber Music campers, faculty, and assistants. For 20+ years the OPUS summer music camp has been providing young musicians the opportunity to learn new chamber music repertoire while building invaluable friendships. Participants’ advanced musical skills and knowledge are showcased in many concerts and performances. OPUS provides professional-level instruction in chamber music in a peer-to-peer environment. Camaraderie, character-building, teamwork, cultural appreciation, and musical skills are just a few of the many benefits campers come away with after attending the OPUS camp.

The OPUS Listen to Our Young Artists 2021 concert was dedicated to former OPUS board member Enrique López, who died in 2021.