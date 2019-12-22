Naperville Men’s Glee Club presents Christmas Presence 2019

Join the Naperville Men’s Glee Club (NMGC) for Christmas Presence 2019 as they perform a Christmas concert for the whole family.

On January 9, 1988, twenty-four men responded to a newspaper article, a few posters, and a couple of phone calls and found their way to the sanctuary of the Church of the Brethren for the first rehearsal of The Naperville Men’s Glee Club. Thirty-one years later, the community has been delighted and entertained through the groups many community concerts each year.

Concert Line Up:

1. In the Presence of Bright Stars

Gloria Fanfare – Jeffery J. Ames

Look-A That Star – Jay Althouse Soloists John Gerkin & Steve Schuette

People, Look East – arr. Craig Courtney

There is Faint Music – Dan Forest

Mary, Did You Know? – arr. Raimundo Casals Silver Lining with Melanie Brsan Vilasenor

Brightest and Best – arr. Shawn Kirchner

Choose Something Like a Star – Randall Thompson

Betelehemu – arr. Wendell Whalum

2. In the Presence of a “Lighter” Nature

I Saw Three Ships – arr. The Piano Guys Anne Hafield & Melanie Brsan Villasenor, violin and piano

Sing a Song of Merry Christmas – W. A. Mozart, arr. Walter Ehret

Cold and Fugue Season – J.S. Bach. Arr. Foncannon/Jones

Little Saint Nick – arr. Jay Althouse Silver Lining with Special Guest!

Holiday Pops Sing-Along – arr. John P Rakes

This Little Light of Mine – Spiritual, arr. John Leavitt Soloist Rich Ryan

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing – arr. David Wilcoxs

Silent Night – arr. Mark Hayes Soloist Steve Schuette



The Mission

The Naperville Men’s Glee Club

S eek Musical Excellence

eek Musical Excellence I nspire and entertain audiences

nspire and entertain audiences N urture youth and fellowship

urture youth and fellowship Give back to the community

…to brighten futures, strengthen community, and advance generational harmony.

Next Performance

April 26, 2020 – Spring Showcase – Wentz Concert Hall

This event features several local choral groups in concert with the Glee Club.

More Video

To enjoy more of the Naperville Men’s Glee Club visit NCTV17.com for past community performances.