Naperville Men’s Glee Club presents Christmas Presence 2019
Join the Naperville Men’s Glee Club (NMGC) for Christmas Presence 2019 as they perform a Christmas concert for the whole family.
On January 9, 1988, twenty-four men responded to a newspaper article, a few posters, and a couple of phone calls and found their way to the sanctuary of the Church of the Brethren for the first rehearsal of The Naperville Men’s Glee Club. Thirty-one years later, the community has been delighted and entertained through the groups many community concerts each year.
Concert Line Up:
1. In the Presence of Bright Stars
- Gloria Fanfare – Jeffery J. Ames
- Look-A That Star – Jay Althouse
- Soloists John Gerkin & Steve Schuette
- People, Look East – arr. Craig Courtney
- There is Faint Music – Dan Forest
- Mary, Did You Know? – arr. Raimundo Casals
- Silver Lining with Melanie Brsan Vilasenor
- Brightest and Best – arr. Shawn Kirchner
- Choose Something Like a Star – Randall Thompson
- Betelehemu – arr. Wendell Whalum
2. In the Presence of a “Lighter” Nature
- I Saw Three Ships – arr. The Piano Guys
- Anne Hafield & Melanie Brsan Villasenor, violin and piano
- Sing a Song of Merry Christmas – W. A. Mozart, arr. Walter Ehret
- Cold and Fugue Season – J.S. Bach. Arr. Foncannon/Jones
- Little Saint Nick – arr. Jay Althouse
- Silver Lining with Special Guest!
- Holiday Pops Sing-Along – arr. John P Rakes
- This Little Light of Mine – Spiritual, arr. John Leavitt
- Soloist Rich Ryan
- Hark! The Herald Angels Sing – arr. David Wilcoxs
- Silent Night – arr. Mark Hayes
- Soloist Steve Schuette
The Mission
The Naperville Men’s Glee Club
- Seek Musical Excellence
- Inspire and entertain audiences
- Nurture youth and fellowship
- Give back to the community
…to brighten futures, strengthen community, and advance generational harmony.
Next Performance
April 26, 2020 – Spring Showcase – Wentz Concert Hall
This event features several local choral groups in concert with the Glee Club.
More Video
To enjoy more of the Naperville Men’s Glee Club visit NCTV17.com for past community performances.