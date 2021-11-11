The Veterans Day Ceremony 2021 took place at Veterans Park in Naperville on the morning of November 11th, 2021. Despite the rainy/blustery weather, veterans and the community turned out to support all who have served in the United States Armed Forces. The ceremony was the joint effort of the Naperville American Legion Post 43 and Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 with the Honor Guard presenting honors.

What is Veterans Day?

Veterans Day honors all who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Veterans Day is a federal holiday and is observed annually on November 11, the day World War I ended in 1918.

A year after the end of the war, President Woodrow Wilson celebrated what was originally known as Armistice Day for the first time. However, Congress didn’t recognize it as an official federal holiday until 1938.

At the urging of major U.S. veteran organizations, the name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 to honor the veterans of all wars the U.S. has fought. The day continues to be known as Armistice Day in France and elsewhere in Europe. In 1968 the Uniform Holiday Act moved the holiday from November 11th to the “fourth Monday in October” to move to ensure a long weekend for workers. However, due to the significance of the November date marking the end of the war, President Gerald Ford returned it to its original date in 1975. About Naperville American Legion Post 43

The American Legion Naperville Post 43 operates under the overarching vision of “Veterans Serving Veterans.” Soon after WWI, 126 Veterans filed for a charter with the State of Illinois. Post 43 was officially chartered by national on August 1st, 1920.

Post 43 quickly became an active and very patriotic entity in the Naperville community. As the 43rd oldest Chartered Post in the state of Illinois, they continue to build on their strong tradition that began in 1920, thru WWII, and still today.​ Their “Post Home” in downtown Naperville was purchased solely with funding from WWII Veteran members. From that location, they have grown to more than 600 members. The American Legion was founded on four pillars. Each of these pillars encompasses a variety of programs that benefit our nation’s veterans, its servicemembers, their families, the youth of America, and ordinary citizens. These programs make a difference in hundreds of thousands of lives each year. They are Americanism, Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation, National Security, and Children and youth. The vision those 126 WWI veterans had in their hearts, they continue to build upon: “Veterans Serving Veterans.”

Check out NCTV’S coverage of the 2021 Memorial Day Parade organized by the American Legion Naperville Post 43.

About Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873

The mission of Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 is to foster camaraderie among United States veterans of overseas conflicts. To serve veterans, the military, and the community. To advocate on behalf of all veterans. The vision is to ensure that veterans are respected for their service, always receive their earned entitlements, and are recognized for the sacrifices they and their loved ones have made on behalf of this great country.

The Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 is an active post centrally located just a few blocks west of downtown Naperville. It is unique in that the post is co-located with Naperville American Legion Post 43. The organization welcomes all current and prior members of the Armed Forces and members of the post come from all walks of life and every branch of the military. Monthly meetings are held on the second Thursday of every month at 7 pm.

The post is focused on three key areas:

1. Assisting veterans

2. Promoting patriotism in the community and schools

3. Providing social activities to connect veterans to each other and to the community

