May 26, 2022

CAPS Police Department Awards 2022

The CAPS Police Department Awards 2022, held at Mesón Sabika, presented several honors to outstanding police personnel in recognition of their service to the community. Officer Courtney Madden was named the Pradel Award Winner for her quick response and effective chest compressions that lead to an unresponsive patient’s survival. The award was named after the late retired Police Lieutenant and Mayor A. George Pradel. It is bestowed upon a police department employee whose performance epitomizes the heart and spirit of a public servant and is the highest CAPS police honor given out each year.

Police Department Awards

Telecommunicator of the Year Award
Telecommunicator Kate Smith

Meritorious Unit Award
Commander Jason Stubler
Sergeant William Barrett
Officer Erik Richards
Officer Jason Oganovich
Community Service Officer Thomas Riley

Meritorious Unit Award
Commander Timothy Black
Commander Matthew Egan
Sergeant Richard Arsenault
Sergeant Erin Gibler
Sergeant Michael Umbenhower
Detective Kenneth Czubak
Detective Paul Elliott
Detective Kory McLaughlin
Detective John Reed
Detective William Stahulak

Meritorious Service Award
Commander Timothy Black
Sergeant Michael Umbenhower
Detective John Reed
Investigations Specialist Donald Bisch

CAPS Awards

Sergeant Ben Moehring
Officer Robert Chrzestek
Officer Martin Franken
Officer Oscar Quiles
Officer Frank Tonkovick
Sergeant Matthew Wagner 
Officer Courtney Madden  
Officer Thomas Sindelar
Officer Mark Lahtinen
Officer Michael Selig
Officer (Ret.) Michael Geiger
Officer Courtney Madden
Officer Ray Winkler

Board of Fire and Police Commissioners Award

Detective Thomas Sheehan

George Pradel Award

Officer Courtney Madden

What is CAPS?

Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) is a community group that recognizes public safety personnel for their contributions to the City. Each year, Naperville residents nominate public safety employees who have displayed an interest in Naperville’s residents in a manner above and beyond the call of duty and exhibited a genuine concern for the welfare and well-being of all Naperville citizens.

The CAPS Board is made up of residents from the Naperville community who meet to review nominations on specific incidents and actions accomplished throughout the year by Fire and Police Department personnel that deserve recognition.

CAPS hosts two annual events, one in the fall where they recognize personnel in the Fire Department, and one in the spring where they recognize individuals in the Police Department.

Nominations

The Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) program solicits nominations from members of the public where Police and/or Fire Department personnel have performed exemplary acts of public service in the community.

You can nominate any member of the Police or Fire Departments here.

The nominations will be considered for recognition during the annual Fire Department CAPS Awards event in October and the annual Police Department CAPS Awards event in May.

The Naperville Police Department

The mission of the Naperville Police Department is to provide extraordinary service to the community while protecting life and property.

The Naperville Police Department employs approximately 265 people. Positions range from the sworn positions of chief, deputy chief, commander, sergeant and officer to the civilian positions of Animal Control officer, social worker, detention officer, dispatcher, community service officer, administrative assistant and records specialist, among others.

