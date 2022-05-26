The CAPS Police Department Awards 2022, held at Mesón Sabika, presented several honors to outstanding police personnel in recognition of their service to the community. Officer Courtney Madden was named the Pradel Award Winner for her quick response and effective chest compressions that lead to an unresponsive patient’s survival. The award was named after the late retired Police Lieutenant and Mayor A. George Pradel. It is bestowed upon a police department employee whose performance epitomizes the heart and spirit of a public servant and is the highest CAPS police honor given out each year.

Police Department Awards

Telecommunicator of the Year Award

Telecommunicator Kate Smith

Meritorious Unit Award

Commander Jason Stubler

Sergeant William Barrett

Officer Erik Richards

Officer Jason Oganovich

Community Service Officer Thomas Riley

Meritorious Unit Award

Commander Timothy Black

Commander Matthew Egan

Sergeant Richard Arsenault

Sergeant Erin Gibler

Sergeant Michael Umbenhower

Detective Kenneth Czubak

Detective Paul Elliott

Detective Kory McLaughlin

Detective John Reed

Detective William Stahulak

Meritorious Service Award

Commander Timothy Black

Sergeant Michael Umbenhower

Detective John Reed

Investigations Specialist Donald Bisch

CAPS Awards

Sergeant Ben Moehring

Officer Robert Chrzestek

Officer Martin Franken

Officer Oscar Quiles

Officer Frank Tonkovick

Sergeant Matthew Wagner

Officer Courtney Madden

Officer Thomas Sindelar

Officer Mark Lahtinen

Officer Michael Selig

Officer (Ret.) Michael Geiger

Officer Courtney Madden

Officer Ray Winkler

Board of Fire and Police Commissioners Award

Detective Thomas Sheehan

George Pradel Award

Officer Courtney Madden

What is CAPS?

Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) is a community group that recognizes public safety personnel for their contributions to the City. Each year, Naperville residents nominate public safety employees who have displayed an interest in Naperville’s residents in a manner above and beyond the call of duty and exhibited a genuine concern for the welfare and well-being of all Naperville citizens.

The CAPS Board is made up of residents from the Naperville community who meet to review nominations on specific incidents and actions accomplished throughout the year by Fire and Police Department personnel that deserve recognition.

CAPS hosts two annual events, one in the fall where they recognize personnel in the Fire Department, and one in the spring where they recognize individuals in the Police Department.