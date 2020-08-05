CAPS Naperville Police Awards 2020

The CAPS Naperville Police Awards ceremony presented several honors to outstanding officers in recognition of their service to the community. Officers presented with a CAPS award this year rescued citizens from fire, stopped a sexual predator, and even helped with a lemonade stand. Recognition also included The Pradel Award – named after the late retired Police Lieutenant and Mayor A. George Pradel. It is bestowed upon a police department employee whose performance epitomizes the heart and spirit of a public servant and is the highest CAPS police honor given out each year. The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners also presented their Officer of the Year Award.

Community Recognition

Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) is a community group that recognizes public safety personnel for their contributions to the City. Each year, Naperville residents nominate public safety employees who have displayed an interest in Naperville’s residents in a manner above and beyond the call of duty and exhibited a genuine concern for the welfare and well-being of all Naperville citizens. CAPS hosts two annual events, one in the fall where they recognize personnel in the Fire Department, and one in the spring where they recognize individuals in the Police Department.

CAPS Board

The CAPS Board is comprised of residents from the Naperville community who meet to review nominations on specific incidents and actions accomplished throughout the year by Fire and Police Department personnel that deserve recognition.

Nominations

The Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) program is seeking specific examples from members of the public where Police and/or Fire Department personnel have performed exemplary acts of public service in the community.

You can nominate any member of the Police or Fire Departments here.

The Naperville Police Department

Naperville’s internationally accredited police department employs a staff of approximately 270 people who span many roles, from the sworn positions of chief, deputy chief, commander, sergeant and office to the civilian positions of social worker, community service officer, dispatcher, animal control officer and records specialist, among others.

To watch more community events and presentations, click here.